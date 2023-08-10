MCAS Yuma hosts back-to-school event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma held a back-to-school event as military families prepare for the new school year.

The Marine Corps Community Services team hosted the event late last month connecting active duty families with local education and youth resources.

“For families just starting school in Yuma this fall I recommend that they come to the school liaison if they have any questions about how to enroll, where to send their kids to school, and how to go ahead and complete enrollment. They should definitely check out school sports and anything that’s going to help their kids get connected," said Candice Brown, MCAS Yuma School Liaison Officer.

Brown also recommends military families find a school with a military family life counselor to make their experience even better.