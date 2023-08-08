Wisconsin school holds sunflower fundraiser for Toys for Tots

AUBURNDALE, Wisc. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - For its fourth year running, Auburndale High School is back with acres of sunflowers for anyone to enjoy, all while supporting a chilly-season cause.

Beyond Auburndale High lies four-and-a-half acres of sunflowers standing together in perfect harmony.

"It's hard to be angry and upset in a sunflower field. It's just a cool, chill feeling to have when you come out here for sunrise at 5:50 in the morning and watch the sun come up in the East. And all you hear is crickets," said Mark Cournoyer, Agriculture (AG) Education Teacher for Auburndale High School.

When walking throughout the field, the options are endless for that perfect photo opportunity.

"Whether it's the Allis-Chalmers tractor here, the swing, the chair, the fire truck, the bridge," Cournoyer detailed.

Donations towards Toys for Tots

Before even reaching the yellow of the sunflowers are the purple, pink, and reds of the zinnias.

"There is approximately 625,000 zinnias that are planted, surrounding the sunflower field. So as you come out to our school forest and come to see the sunflowers, there are an entire acre of zinnias that are planted as a boarder on the outside," Cournoyer explained.

Donations towards Toys for Tots are highly encouraged with hopes of providing sunshine, even in the heart of winter.

"You truly make the difference in the lives of these kids. In a round-a-bout way that you might not ever see the smile at Christmas morning. But know that your dollars are going to provide those smiles," Cournoyer spoke.

Plenty of hard work was put in behind the scenes, but Cournoyer says it's the outcome is fulfilling.

"This isn't a common thing in Central Wisconsin. It's a specialty crop, and to have people come out and see that smiles on their faces and take their family photos is just an awesome experience," Cournoyer remarked.

For more information about the event, and how you can support Toys for Tots in North Wood County, click here.