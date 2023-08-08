David Beckham makes surprise visit to Texas BBQ restaurant

DALLAS, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Before Lionel Messi and Inter Miami took on FC Dallas in Frisco this past weekend, soccer legend David Beckham, who's now a co-owner of Inter Miami, had to get his fix of Texas barbecue!

His surprise appearance at a Dallas restaurant was a dream come true for one faithful fan.

It's not every day an international superstar has a craving for real Texas barbecue, but that's exactly what happened when soccer icon David Beckham wanted barbecue before Sunday night's Inter Miami match against FC Dallas, and Blu's Barbeque in North Dallas was the lucky spot.

"You don't see a British footballer, a number one footballer in the world, the sexiest man alive, he just walks up to your window and looks at you and is like 'Hi.' That doesn't happen. There was no emotion. I was like completely blank. I was star struck. Flashes of him playing as I was growing up," said Rahul Bagchi, Manager of Blu's Barbeque.

Surreal experience

Less than 24 hours after he says he met his real life hero, Bagchi says talking to the soccer legend he watched growing up was surreal.

"But I wanted to make a joke on him that 'Hey did anybody tell you look David Beckham?' But, I didn't know that the joke was on me because he was the David Beckham standing in front of me...I still remember the 1996 free kick which he took. Oh my God, when the ball went swinging across the wall it was unparalleled. It was unparalleled," Bagchi expressed.

Bagchi wanted to make sure his favorite star remembered Blu's Barbeque, so he gave everyone samples.

"He ordered for all his kids, the friends and all...He ordered brisket sandwiches, turkey sandwiches and for himself, he ordered pork ribs, brisket and pork belly burnt ends," Bagchi detailed.

Getting lots of attention

Bagchi said it turns out those pork belly burnt ends were Beckham's favorite, but the food wasn't the only memorable thing.

"[Beckham] literally stepped down from his car and he's like 'Can I shoot a video for your mom?' which was which was amazing. So, he just took a random video with me for my mom and he just say that 'Hey just send it to your mom.' I mean, that made my day, my mom's day," Bagchi enthused.

The Beckhams posted their special visit on Instagram, and the barbecue joint has been getting lots of attention ever since.

"We're getting a lot of Facebook messages, Instagram messages. A lot of praise and love from our local fans," said Zachary Bergenholtz, Blu's Barbeque's owner.

Five years in business and it's something the folks at blu's barbeque never imagined, with Bergenholtz expressing, "We really appreciate the Beckham family for coming out...It was a dream come true."

Bagchi says he hopes to meet up with beckham again someday and celebrate with a barbecue party.