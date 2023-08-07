Skip to Content
Bear at Tennessee zoo gets a bubble bath amid high temperatures

By ,
today at 1:24 PM
Published 1:45 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A black bear at the Knoxville Zoo gets a refreshing treat on a hot summer day!

10-year-old Finn just loves his bubble bath experience. It's a great way for the adorable 450 pounder to beat the heat while also entertaining the crowd lined up to see him take a dip.

As seen in the attached video, he's enjoying splashing around, and diving head first into the bubbles!

Who knew bears liked bubble baths!

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

