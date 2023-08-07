Bear at Tennessee zoo gets a bubble bath amid high temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A black bear at the Knoxville Zoo gets a refreshing treat on a hot summer day!

10-year-old Finn just loves his bubble bath experience. It's a great way for the adorable 450 pounder to beat the heat while also entertaining the crowd lined up to see him take a dip.

As seen in the attached video, he's enjoying splashing around, and diving head first into the bubbles!

Who knew bears liked bubble baths!