Pet Talk: Meet Napolean

HSOY
June 5, 2023 8:09 PM
Published 10:11 AM

An active and playful pup

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Napolean!

Napolean is a 1-year-old male Australian shepherd who weighs 40 pounds and is neutered.

Napolean likes to be active and is good with other dogs, and kids of all ages. 

Napolean is also housebroken, knows commands, and plays fetch. 

He would make a great family dog. 

Napolean’s adoption fee has been sponsored so you would only need to pay for licensing for him to join your family.

Come visit Napolean and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Napolean’s or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

