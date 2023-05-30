Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Spike

The Humane Society of Yuma
A playful pup who has energy and loves to play

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Spike!

Spike is a 3-year-old, male American bulldog who is neutered and weighs 68 pounds. 

Spike is good with other dogs his size and is quite active. 

Spike has lots of energy but is still very respectful and very much a companion dog. 

He loves to spend time with humans, plays fetch, and likes water. 

Spike would make a great family dog with older kids because of his size and energy. 

Spike would also make a great hiking buddy and can jump pretty high so he will need a yard with a tall wall or fence. 

Come visit Spike and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Spike or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

