YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Learn about city projects and maybe find a job during Yuma Public Works week.

Public Works will hold a job fair on Wednesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Yuma City Hall.

Then on Thursday, May 25, there will be an open house showcasing new landscaping and a new bike path between 16th and 24th streets.

The event will be at the Public Works building located on the corner of 14th Street and First Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.