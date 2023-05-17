Summer camp for kids in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis is getting ready to have a variety of activities for kids this summer.

The city's Parks and Recreation will have two summer camps.

The first one will be from June 5 through June 30 and the second one from July 3 through July 28.

Kids can play sports and also learn from local first responders who will be there once a week talking about their jobs.

"We are trying to keep our kids active all the kids having fun during the summer not just for them to stay home with the computer or on their phones so I think all kids coming to the summer camp help them socialize," stated Alma Vizcarra, San Luis Youth Center Recreational Specialist.

All kids from 6 to 13 years old of age are welcome.

For more information about the summer camps, contact the San Luis Youth Center at (928) 341-8574 or email Alma Vizcarra at avizcarra@sanluisaz.gov.