Pet Talk: Meet Alaska and Bella

An adorable doggie duo who are looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pets of the Week.

Meet Alaska and Bella!

Alaska is a male and Bella is a female, both are 3-year-old huskies who came into the shelter from the same area of town.

Both of them were victims of neglect and extremely malnourished and skinny.

They both weighed about 28 pounds, but have gained weight steadily and are now healthy and ready for new homes.

Although they came in together they don’t have to be adopted together but that would be ideal.

Alaska and Bella both get along great with other dogs and love to play.

They don’t seem to have had much human interaction in the past but are quickly learning to enjoy human affection.

Come visit Alaska and Bella and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Alaska and Bella or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.