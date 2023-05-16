Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
today at 12:20 AM
Published 9:54 AM

Pet Talk: Meet Alaska and Bella

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable doggie duo who are looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pets of the Week.

Meet Alaska and Bella!

Alaska is a male and Bella is a female, both are 3-year-old huskies who came into the shelter from the same area of town. 

Both of them were victims of neglect and extremely malnourished and skinny. 

They both weighed about 28 pounds, but have gained weight steadily and are now healthy and ready for new homes. 

Although they came in together they don’t have to be adopted together but that would be ideal. 

Alaska and Bella both get along great with other dogs and love to play. 

They don’t seem to have had much human interaction in the past but are quickly learning to enjoy human affection. 

Come visit Alaska and Bella and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Alaska and Bella or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content