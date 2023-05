YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Enjoy some barbecue all while helping out the Crossroads Mission.

The Crossroads Mission is holding a drive-thru barbecue on Friday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It'll be at the parking lot behind Navy Federal Credit Union on 17th Street and Arizona Avenue.

Plates are just $10.

100% of proceeds will benefit the new Men's Shelter building project at Crossroads Mission.