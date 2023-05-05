Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
Published 11:39 AM

Brawley prepares for the 4th Annual Taco Festival

KYMA

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Taco Festival is one of Brawley’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in town. 

This will be the fourth year hosting the event at the Plaza Park.  

There will be a taco competition for the best taco recipe.

15 taco competitors will be competing against each other for the “Taco King” title.   

Tacos will be asada, chicken shrimp, or fish tacos. 

A Dog Beauty pageant will also be taking place at the event.

Each dog contestant will be wearing their best outfit and compete for the best dressed.  

The event was rebranded as the “Taco Festival”  in 2022 when it was originally named the ‘Taco Showdown’ where they previously had a wrestling competition back in 2017.  

Last year 3,500 to 4,000 people showed up to last year's event and the city is expecting a great turnout for this year.  

Two performance stages will be set up for live music performances, food vendors, and arts and crafts for children as well. 

Main Street is closed for the day and the event will begin from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Plaza Park in Brawley.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content