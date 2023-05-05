Brawley prepares for the 4th Annual Taco Festival

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Taco Festival is one of Brawley’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in town.

This will be the fourth year hosting the event at the Plaza Park.

There will be a taco competition for the best taco recipe.

15 taco competitors will be competing against each other for the “Taco King” title.

Tacos will be asada, chicken shrimp, or fish tacos.

A Dog Beauty pageant will also be taking place at the event.

Each dog contestant will be wearing their best outfit and compete for the best dressed.

The event was rebranded as the “Taco Festival” in 2022 when it was originally named the ‘Taco Showdown’ where they previously had a wrestling competition back in 2017.

Last year 3,500 to 4,000 people showed up to last year's event and the city is expecting a great turnout for this year.

Two performance stages will be set up for live music performances, food vendors, and arts and crafts for children as well.

Main Street is closed for the day and the event will begin from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Plaza Park in Brawley.