Somerton celebrates Arbor Day

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students were part of Arbor Day in Somerton Friday morning.

The event was also a celebration of global youth service day.

Students from Arizona Western College (AWC) and PPEP planted trees at Council Park.

They learned the importance of having green areas in our communities.

"We are here together to plant trees in this park that is from my hometown.. it's important because we're giving back to the community and we're coming together as family," said Ali Buitrado, AWC LULAC.

A total of 20 trees were planted Friday.

Somerton city officials hope to plant more trees around the community.