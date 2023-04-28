Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
today at 2:05 PM
Published 2:14 PM

Somerton celebrates Arbor Day

KYMA

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students were part of Arbor Day in Somerton Friday morning.

The event was also a celebration of global youth service day.

Students from Arizona Western College (AWC) and PPEP planted trees at Council Park.

They learned the importance of having green areas in our communities.

"We are here together to plant trees in this park that is from my hometown.. it's important because we're giving back to the community and we're coming together as family," said Ali Buitrado, AWC LULAC.

A total of 20 trees were planted Friday.

Somerton city officials hope to plant more trees around the community.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content