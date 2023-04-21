Humane Society of Yuma receives donation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma received a generous donation from the Yuma community.

A husband and wife ran six Saturday morning breakfasts at Country Roads RV Resort this past winter where they prepared and served residents with the help of volunteers.

They had a tip jar that stated any tips would go to the Humane Society of Yuma.

They presented a donation of $850 to the Humane Society on Friday, April 21.

But with local businesses matching for the month of April, it is now $1,700.

The couple says it's their way of not only giving back to their Country Roads community but also to a charity dear to their hearts in Yuma.