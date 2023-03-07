Local historic park hosts vintage baseball tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You could be transported to the 1800s through the game of baseball.

The Colorado River Historic Park will host a vintage baseball tournament with teams from Yuma and throughout Arizona.

There will be food, 50-50 raffles, and the opportunity to learn how the game was played back in the day.

"We definitely have an appreciation for history and the vintage baseball actually plays with rules developed in the 1860s so is very appropriate to the site here," said the Colorado River Historic Park Manager Tammy Snook.

"We are also always looking for new team member or is interested on stating another team on their own here in Yuma that will be great but anyone that want to come out and check out the game and if they want to play that day, they can even play that day," said Yuma Aces Vintage Manager Darci Peralta.

The tournament will be on Saturday, March 11 at the Colorado River State Historic Park on Fourth Avenue right by Interstate 8.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first game starts at 10 a.m.