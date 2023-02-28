Check presented to non-profit helping children in foster care

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry presented a check to Yuma Council for CASA, Inc. (YCCI) that will help provide for the unmet needs of children in foster care.

YCCI is a non-profit organization that supports children in foster care, including children in the delinquency system.

The check was for $6,340 and was presented to YCCI and CASA of Yuma County at the Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday, February 23.

The inmates organize fundraisers and choose community organizations to support; CASA of Yuma County and YCCI said it was excited to be selected for a third time.

Funds raised will go to the unmet needs of foster care children that need anything from clothes, shoes, backpacks, and school supplies to beds, glasses, sporting equipment, and fees for participating in activities or attending camps.