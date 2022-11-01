Skip to Content
Yuma Community Food Banks asks for Thanksgiving donations

Adam Klepp

CEO Shara Whitehead says the Food Bank is providing meals for 500 families a week

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma Community Food Bank is preparing for Thanksgiving and they're asking for your help.

The Bank’s Thanksgiving food drive is in full swing and they’re looking for all the holiday classics.

Turkeys, hams, canned yams and veggies, instant mashed potatoes, and more will be gladly acceepted.

The Food Bank's CEO Shara Whitehead says they’re currently serving 500 local families a week.

But community donations are down, making this year’s drive even more essential.

“We’re not getting as much. Supply chain issues is a part of it, inflation is a larger part of it, so people don’t have the money to spend. They’re using what they’re buying," Whitehead said.

Items can be dropped off to the food bank Monday through Friday.

The food drive runs through November 18.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

