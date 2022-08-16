Pet Talk: Meet Fish

A loving cat who loves toys and scratched

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you cat lovers. This lovable feline could be the one for you.

Meet our pet of the week Fish! Fish is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair cat with a smooth gray and white coat.

Fish likes to be held and will purr while you pet him and scratch his head.

Like most cats, he likes to play with toys, particularly anything that dangles.

One fun thing fish does is he likes to gently nibble your fingers while you hold him.

Come visit Fish and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Fish or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.