Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
today at 11:07 AM
Published 12:23 PM

Pet Talk: Meet Fish

The Humane Society of Yuma

A loving cat who loves toys and scratched

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you cat lovers. This lovable feline could be the one for you.

Meet our pet of the week Fish! Fish is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair cat with a smooth gray and white coat. 

Fish likes to be held and will purr while you pet him and scratch his head.

Like most cats, he likes to play with toys, particularly anything that dangles. 

One fun thing fish does is he likes to gently nibble your fingers while you hold him.

Come visit Fish and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Fish or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content