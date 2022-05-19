Baby born at 36,000 feet as mom goes into labor midflight

PENSACOLA, Florida (KYMA, KECY) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The mom went into an early and unexpected labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines says flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mom to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plane was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, 'heroic' job

The mom decided to give her new baby the middle name, Sky.