Local musician opens record shop in Yuma 

News 11's reporter Melissa Zaremba tells us more about where locals can now get the latest vinyl records without having to leave Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been nearly 10 years since Yuma had a local record shop. But now the tune is changing.

“Music is very great for the soul and it’s good to communicate with other people and bring people together and quite frankly it’s a beautiful thing all the way around,” said the owner of Blue Big Records Steven Larose.

Steven Larose is a local musician with a passion for music and of course vinyl records.

“I started collecting since I was about 16 and again getting into hip-hop and records in such you do what’s called sampling and you take little bits and pieces from each record and make your own sound,” said Larose.

Larose started selling records at his apartment but finally decided to open Blue Bug Records.

“That collection grew and over time one thing led to another and just decided to open that collection up and give it up for sale you know no reason to hold onto it all for oneself and help the community and develop a culture here,” said Larose.

Blue Bug Records offers tapes and CDs too, with a variety of all types of music genres.

“We’re always out looking everywhere and we kind of find stuff here and there we do quote-on-quote digging and you know it’s still part of our thing,” said Larose.

Larose is also open to trading records so he can keep growing his collection.

Blue Bug Records is located at 2607 S. 4th Avenue Suite D10.

Look for the sign with a blue bug.

Blue Bug Records is planning to host upcoming music events in the near future.

You can follow Blue Bug Records' Instagram page at @bluebugrecords for more information.