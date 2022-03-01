Pet Talk: Meet Marvel

A playful and energetic pup

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers this lovable pup could be the one for you.

Meet Marvel, a 4-year-old male possibly a corgi or dachshund mix.

What makes marvel special is he does great on a leash and would make a perfect walking buddy.

The Humane Society of Yuma picked marvel as the pet of the week because he’s in the need of a forever home.

Marvel does well with other dogs that are his size and is very playful.

He is extremely loving and affectionate, but he prefers not to be picked up.

Marvel would do best in a home with older children.

He enjoys the company of people and likes to be scratched and petted.

Come visit Marvel and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Marvel or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.