Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
February 28, 2022 9:39 AM
Published 6:27 AM

Pet Talk: Meet Marvel

A playful and energetic pup

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers this lovable pup could be the one for you.

Meet Marvel, a 4-year-old male possibly a corgi or dachshund mix.

What makes marvel special is he does great on a leash and would make a perfect walking buddy.

The Humane Society of Yuma picked marvel as the pet of the week because he’s in the need of a forever home.

Marvel does well with other dogs that are his size and is very playful.

He is extremely loving and affectionate, but he prefers not to be picked up.

Marvel would do best in a home with older children.

He enjoys the company of people and likes to be scratched and petted.

Come visit Marvel and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Marvel or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content