Pet Talk: Meet Onyx

A playful and full of energy pup

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers. This lovable pup could be the one for you.

Meet Onyx! Onyx is a 2-year-old male retriever who is very playful and has lots of energy.

And what makes Onyx special is he is very sweet and likes to be petted.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) picked Onyx as the pet of the week because he’s in the need of a forever home.

Onyx needs a strong and loving owner who can give him the guidance he needs.

He has probably never lived in a home so he needs direction, patience and understanding.

Onyx does well with other dogs in the play yard and enjoys human companionship.

Come visit Onyx and his furry friends at the HSOY located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Onyx or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.