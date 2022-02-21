Barbershop project to help make a change in mental health

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - One barbershop in Los Angeles is using a project to help change the negative stigma towards mental health.

One report from the National Alliance of Mental Illness says a large group of Americans sees mental health as a sign of personal weakness.

"In the barbershop people feel safe and they feel like they can open up," says Donald Conley, a barber at Barberizm.

The Confess Project is an organization of barbers to be advocates for those who don't want to see a therapist.

"As a barber we're trained to cut hair, but however, we're trained to read people as well," explained Conley.

The project has more than 1,000 barbers, who could each bridge the gap between a younger generation and help needed when it comes to positive mental health.