Pet Talk: Meet Melon

A loving and sweet dog who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) — It’s time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers, this lovable pup could be the one for you.

Meet Melon! Melon is a year and a half old male shepherd with a beautiful brindle coat and white markings.

What makes Melon special is he may appear shy at first, but he’s very outgoing.

Melon is a large-sized dog, but he’s very sweet and loving.

The Humane Society of Yuma picked Melon as the pet of the week because he’s been in the shelter since he was a puppy.

Melon loves people and gets along with other dogs.

He’s easy to walk on a leash, enjoys running, and could make a great jogging partner.

Melon is already altered so anyone who wishes to adopt him he’s ready for pick-up.

Come visit Melon and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Melon or any animal at the Humane Society a good home, you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.