Pet Talk: Meet Melon
A loving and sweet dog who is looking for a forever home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) — It’s time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers, this lovable pup could be the one for you.
Meet Melon! Melon is a year and a half old male shepherd with a beautiful brindle coat and white markings.
What makes Melon special is he may appear shy at first, but he’s very outgoing.
Melon is a large-sized dog, but he’s very sweet and loving.
The Humane Society of Yuma picked Melon as the pet of the week because he’s been in the shelter since he was a puppy.
Melon loves people and gets along with other dogs.
He’s easy to walk on a leash, enjoys running, and could make a great jogging partner.
Melon is already altered so anyone who wishes to adopt him he’s ready for pick-up.
Come visit Melon and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.
HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you want to give Melon or any animal at the Humane Society a good home, you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.
