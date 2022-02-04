Yuma Love Hip-Hop Fest 2

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to bust a move. Yuma Love Hip-Hop fest is back for the second time.

The dancing fest is a great place to dance and show off your hip-hop skills.

There will be lots of music and dance battles with cash prices up to $800.

“I like to see the kids battle seeing the kids get out there and represent it’s awesome, just having them and just getting in their little zone, it’s so cool,” said organizer of Yuma Love Hip Hop Rudy Molina.

Hip-Hop dancing champ Ivan Garcia also known as B-Boy Drago Rock is a local who has won some national break-dancing competitions and he’s back, to keep his winning title.

Yuma Love Hip Hop Fest will be held at Cafecito on South Main Street this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be a $5 cover to get in.