Young girl wins race after falling down at the start of the line

CLINTON, Mass. (KYMA, KECY) - A dad posted a video of her daughter falling while roller skating but then winning the race.

Meiah Dugus joined a roller skating race when she immediately fell down at the start of the race, then she stood back up and won.

Dugus said her dad gave her the motivation to win the race, where most of the kids were double her age.

She's been practicing with her roller skates since she was two years old and now that practice got her noticed by over 500 million people when the video got played worldwide.