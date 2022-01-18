Pet Talk: Meet Raven

An energetic pup who loves to play

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) It's time to meet our pet of the week. For all you dog lovers this lovable pup could be the one for you.

Meet Raven, a female black Labrador retriever mix. She's 4-years-old and what makes her special is she’s very energetic and always eager to play.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) picked Raven as the pet of the week because she’s very sweet and outgoing.

Raven is easy to get out of her kennel and walks well on a leash.

She likes to be petted and will put her paw on your arm while giving you kisses.

Raven gets along well with other dogs and would do best living with another pup so she always has someone to play with.

In the shelter Raven has a playmate named Katy, they enjoy running around with each other so it would be great to see these two best friends get adopted together.

Raven has been in the shelter since October and is in need of a forever home.

Come visit Raven and her bestie Katy along with many other animals at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are someone who wants to give Raven or any animal at the humane society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.