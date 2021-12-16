The Snyder Family instills the spirit of giving this Christmas

The South County family is hosting its Winter Wonderland yet again

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For one South County family the meaning of Christmas is togetherness. But, the Snyder family takes it one step further and adopts everyone during the holidays.

Three years ago the Snyder family Patriarch Gary Snyder thought of ways to bring his community together during the holidays. Snyder wanted to do more than just hand out candy canes.

So, he and his family reached out to area businesses and volunteers to create a Winter Wonderland. Since its inception, the event has grown to include gifts for both children and adults alike.

So, on Thursday, December 16th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. South County residents are invited to visit the small border city and enjoy the holidays with the Snyder family.

Along with handing out free toys, candy, and books for children. They'll also be handing out free bags of coffee.

There will also be jumpers, slides, and a 20' screen showing Christmas music. Snyder's annual Winter Wonderland is located at 2416 Aguirre Street (Just north of 10th Avenue).