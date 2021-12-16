It’s the origin story of the world’s most favorite holiday

The Champion Church celebrates its 18th year performing their masterpiece 'Jesus is Born'

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For many families in the Desert Southwest witnessing the Champion Church's production of 'Jesus is Born' has become a holiday tradition.

The stage is set outside under the desert stars and each year the performance gets bigger and better. The event makes for an evening unlike any other and like in years, past organizers promise to impress audiences.

The performance is a full-scale production and unlike most Nativity plays this performance has a modern-day twist to it. Now, the base for the play is true to scripture with some added flair that makes for a very entertaining evening.

The 'Jesus is Born" performances start on Friday, December 17th at 7 p.m. with encore performances on the proceeding Saturday and Sunday both at 7 p.m. as well.

The performance is free to the public but donations are welcomed.

Audiences are asked to arrive early since seating is limited.

Champion Church is located at 3625 S. Avenue 5E (just south of 32nd Street)