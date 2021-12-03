The newest kid on the block, says she loves it here

Audra Wrightson has traded in the beach for the desert and is planting roots in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Audra Wrightson has called Southern California home for the better part of her life. But, on the holidays she ventured south to Yuma to visit her best friend.

Little by little the quaint city began to grow on her and she decided that it was time to make Yuma, home. For 20-years Audra has been an interior decorator in the Golden State and now she's offering her services to her new neighbors.

On Friday, December 3rd, Audra invited the public to an open house of sorts. Audra has opened her new business in Yuma's Historic Downtown District in a building that's a century old.

Audra says that she chose the Gandolfo building because of its history and architectural beauty. Her showroom is just an example of what she can do to turn the norm into a unique living space.

If you ever have a moment, stop by the Gandolfo building on 1st Avenue and 2nd Street and visit Audra Interior Design and welcome her to Yuma.