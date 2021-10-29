Yuma dogs getting into the Halloween spirit at Uptown Pet Spa

Dogs dressed up as bees, pumpkins, princesses, and more at a doggie day care costume party earlier today.

YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - Well, humans aren’t the only ones who can get into the Halloween spirit.

Local dogs dressed up for the occasion earlier today at Uptown Pet Spa.

Pumpkin? Or a dog?

Manager Cristina Guerrero says this is just a fun thing to do for their clients and their pets.

"Halloween is super easy, pets are becoming the new kids, there are costumes in all sizes," Guerrero said. "It's a lot of fun for the dogs too."

Guerrero does say it can be a little tough to get the dogs into the costumes, but it's all fun and games from there.

If your dog couldn’t make it to the Halloween party today, a Christmas party is right around the corner.