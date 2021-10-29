Yuma dogs getting into the Halloween spirit at Uptown Pet Spa
Dogs dressed up as bees, pumpkins, princesses, and more at a doggie day care costume party earlier today.
YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - Well, humans aren’t the only ones who can get into the Halloween spirit.
Local dogs dressed up for the occasion earlier today at Uptown Pet Spa.
Manager Cristina Guerrero says this is just a fun thing to do for their clients and their pets.
"Halloween is super easy, pets are becoming the new kids, there are costumes in all sizes," Guerrero said. "It's a lot of fun for the dogs too."
Guerrero does say it can be a little tough to get the dogs into the costumes, but it's all fun and games from there.
If your dog couldn’t make it to the Halloween party today, a Christmas party is right around the corner.
