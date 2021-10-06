Pet Talk: Meet Lux

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Here's the purr-fect addition to any cat lover's home. Meet Lux.

Lux is a male, domestic shorthair, who's neutered The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) believes he's about a year and a half old.

He's described as a mellow couch potato, who can be a little timid at first. We're told once he's comfortable he like being petted and cuddled.

You can meet Lux by heading down to HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621.

To check out the other dogs and cats hoping to find their furrever home, just visit HSOY's website.