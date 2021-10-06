Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Lux

HSOY/KYMA.com

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Here's the purr-fect addition to any cat lover's home. Meet Lux.

Lux is a male, domestic shorthair, who's neutered The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) believes he's about a year and a half old.

He's described as a mellow couch potato, who can be a little timid at first. We're told once he's comfortable he like being petted and cuddled.

You can meet Lux by heading down to HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621.

To check out the other dogs and cats hoping to find their furrever home, just visit HSOY's website.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

