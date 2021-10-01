Family Halloween event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Now that it's officially October, it's the perfect time to get a little spooky.

If you're looking for something fun to do on Halloween night, the Yuma County Fairgrounds is hosting a family event.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is having its annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat Event for $1 per person.

Hotdogs, chips and drink combos will be sold for $3. All proceeds will be donated to the Arizona Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Entertainment includes stilt walkers, face painters and the movie Monsters Inc. on the big screen.

The event will run October 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.