Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
Published 8:09 AM

Family Halloween event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Now that it's officially October, it's the perfect time to get a little spooky.

If you're looking for something fun to do on Halloween night, the Yuma County Fairgrounds is hosting a family event.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is having its annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat Event for $1 per person. 

Hotdogs, chips and drink combos will be sold for $3. All proceeds will be donated to the Arizona Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Entertainment includes stilt walkers, face painters and the movie Monsters Inc. on the big screen.

The event will run October 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local News / News / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content