Tacos and Tunes 2021

The Good Stuff

The Caballeros De Yuma are ready to kick off one of Yuma’s largest food and entertainment events

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tacos and Tunes will take place on Friday, September 24th and Saturday September 25th.

It is an event filled with tacos galore, live music to enjoy and even carnival rides for kids.

The event will take place at the Desert Sun Stadium in Yuma and gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Mariachi music will fill the crowds Friday night including the famous, La Sonora Dinamita.

Local bands and country music star, Michael Ray will be appearing on Saturday.

Get your ticket by clicking the link below.

https://caballeros.vbotickets.com/event/Tacos_Tunes_Concert_Tickets/57670