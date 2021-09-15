Organizers tell News 11, upcoming ‘Fall Festival’ is one for the books

The Good Stuff

The Fall Festival will feature extended hours and more entertainment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For most people living in the Desert Southwest the county fair is special in one way or another. Besides being an economic boost. the event has something for everyone.

So, come October 15th, the Yuma County Fairgrounds will host its Fall Festival. Something General Manager Eric Wofford says will be an incredible time.

The hours for the event will be extended to 3 p.m. during the week and 12 p.m. during the weekend. And, this year the entertainment will be stretched out for nine whole days.

Wofford tells News 11, that there will be a few changes. One of the most popular eats at the fair is the cinnamon rolls and because of that, they will be available at two locations.

You couldn't have the fair without some twisted metal and each year the demolishing derby is by far one of the more popular events. Well, this year there will be two chances to catch the carnage.

Advanced tickets go on sale on Friday, September 17th at 8 a.m., and if in most cases they'll sell out that day. So, Wofford says get to the fairgrounds box office early.

The fair is a tradition, and with it comes to another not-so-pleasant tradition and that's re-selling advanced tickets. Wofford warns that if you buy these tickets you may be paying up to three times the amount.