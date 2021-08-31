Yuma native selected for art collaboration with LIFEWTR

The Good Stuff

CBS 13's April Hettinger showcases the artist's work throughout Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Yuman has been inspired by artwork throughout her life and now she has the chance to inspire others with her art.

Lauren Lee was born and raised in Yuma but now her artwork can be spotted on grocery store shelves nationwide.

She was selected for a collaboration with LIFEWTR, designing a vibrant Arizona scenery to be printed on the bottle's label.

"I always would buy the water and look at it because I love art and it was always so colorful, so it was really exciting to be chosen to do this project," Lee explained.

The former Yuma Criminal received an art degree at Arizona State University. About eight years ago, she started working professionally.

"I work in large scale murals and there's quite a few so I've worked for a lot of different cities," Lee said. "Some building sites, murals."

But, she has a humble mindset for pursuing her dreams from a small town.

"Obviously, Yuma holds a really special place in my heart and I think it's made me a big part of who I am. I mean, down to earth even," Lee stated. "Even in big success."

She has one message for anyone who is striving to achieve a lifelong goal: "Stay true to what you want to do and what brings you joy, and if you follow that path, you're probably going to make it."

Her murals usually incorporate nature and bright colors.

Tonight, 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger will display some of the artist's most elaborate pieces of work. Catch the full story on CBS 13.