A local car club asks the public to cruise into its school supply drive

The Good Stuff

The Yuma Chapter of United Dreams Car Club will host its 12th Annual Under the Desert Stars School Supply and Car Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a hobby not quite like any other. Car clubs far and wide have a lot of similarities, one of which is their devotion to their community.

Yuma's own United Dreams Car Club is heavily involved in the community, donating to local non-profits and helping those that can't help themselves.

On Saturday, August 28, United Dream's will host its 12th Annual Under the Desert Stars School Supply Drive and Car Show. The event will take place at Ramada #11 (Avenue A & Desert Sun Drive) which rests on the east end of the Ray Kroc Sports Complex.

The event will feature vehicle displays to include a variety of styles from classic and modern muscle, imports, trucks, and lowriders. They'll also be collecting school supplies like backpacks, paper, sanitizers, copy paper among other items.