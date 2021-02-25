Courage the partially paralyzed dog looks for forever home

The Good Stuff

(KYMA, KECY) - A very special dog that's being fostered in Rhode Island is looking for a forever home.

A few months ago, Becky Paniccia began fostering a Mississippi mutt named courage after she came across a post on Facebook.

Sam read has this story.

With the white stuff still on the ground, we humans aren't the only ones enjoying winter sports.

"We put courage on the skis and she really seemed to enjoy that."

This nine-month-old mutt from Mississippi is named courage.

"This disability has not stopped her one bit."

Her name is fitting - having survived a traumatic experience when she was only a few months old.

A not very nice man kicked her off of a porch severed her spine and she was taken in to rescue.

Becky Paniccia had the courage transported to Cranston from the south.

"She's been a joy, she's fun, she's challenging."

… She's been fostering courage for about four months…And despite her back legs being paralyzed and having to wear a diaper, she's still a playful pup.

"There's no problem with her getting around absolutely not."

In fact, there seems to really be nothing else wrong at all.

"She's healthy, a very healthy dog."

The community recently rallied raising about 25-hundred dollars so courage could have an MRI and extensive testing done.

"It was wonderful and I thank them very much."

When she's not hitting the slopes, she uses a wheelchair to get around…

"She's a little celebrity around here in Rhode Island."

But the one thing this dog still needs is a forever home.

Paniccia says there are some requirements but she's hopeful someone will have the courage to make a dog's dream come true.