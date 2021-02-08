It’s national kite flying day!

The Good Stuff

(KYMA, KECY) - Monday is national kite-flying day.

Kites date back to 470 b-c in china… But nobody is quite sure exactly why people started flying them.

Some say they were used to spy on enemies or send messages.

Evidence shows people of the south sea islands used them to fish.

Modern kites have come a long way since then.

Once made from bamboo and silk -- now you can get complicated box or stunt kites that dip, twist, and dive.

To celebrate fly a kite day… Go outside and enjoy the activity if weather permits.

Just be careful not to fly one near power lines or in the rain.

The most optimal weather is a light breeze, up to 20 miles per hour.