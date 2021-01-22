Candy Funhouse looking for candy tasters

The Good Stuff

A "Sweet" Job

The Candy Funhouse, in Mississauga, Ontario is looking for "candyologists." That's a title for someone willing to get paid for eating thousands of confectionary products.

The position pays $30.00 per hour and is available for full-timers or on a permanent contract basis.

Those interested in applying can do so until Feb. 15th.

These "candyologists" will help the company pick the products that will be part of the inaugural Candy Funhouse branded candy line.