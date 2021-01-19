Dueling jackpots add up to more than $1.5 billion

The Good Stuff

It's the first time the Mega Millions and the Powerball simultaneously posted jackpots over $700 million.

(KYMA, NBC) - The Mega Millions drawing happens Tuesday night with the chance of winning $865 million.

And if that's not a reason to buy a ticket, the Powerball could be as well. That total is now $730 million and the drawing will happen Wednesday night.

It is the first time both jackpots reach over $700 million and have a combined total of $1.5 billion.

As it stands the Powerball jackpot ($730m) would be the fifth-largest in the history of the United States.

If no one claims the Mega Millions after Tuesday night's drawing it would become the third-largest jackpot in the nation's history.