Mega Millions Jackpot reaches $600 million

The Good Stuff

(KYMA, KECY) - You still have a chance to be a multi millionaire.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $600 million for just the fourth time in history.

The jackpot increased after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Friday.

While no one got the jackpot, there were 2.5 million winners -- including five tickets with the game's second prize.

Those were sold in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

The jackpot was last won on September 15

The next drawing is Tuesday.