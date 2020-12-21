Pet Talk: Meet Bella

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - If you’re looking for a little bit of cheer this seasoN, a pet might be the thing to bring the spirit of the season into your home.

And you can enjoy the holidays by serving up a big ole' cup of cocoa while watching your favorite holiday classicand cuddling up with a pet that will bring joy and warmth way after the holidays.

Meet Bella, as her name suggests she is a beautiful 2-year-old American Pitbull Terrier. Now, these breeds of dogs often get misunderstood but Bella is such a loveable good girl.

Pits are confident, smart, good-natured and if you give one a chance, well you’ll see he’s worth it.

Bella would be perfect in a home where she is the only dog, if you have a swimming pool even better as Bella is a swimmer at heart and loves to splish and splash.



If you want to bring Bella home, she is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma you can visit www.hsoyuma.com to see all pets up for adoption.