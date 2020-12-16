Yuma church continues tradition with a Christmas performance for the community

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Champion Church is continuing the tradition by gearing up for its annual Christmas performance.

The church is known for several events during the holidays, but due to the pandemic, Champion Church was forced to cancel the annual pumpkin patch.

Now, with approval from the City of Yuma, the church has been approved to put on the yearly play.

It will come packed with dancing, live animals, and of course a full performance of the Christmas story.

Pastor LaCinda Bloomfield is the mastermind behind the event.

The city contacted us and asked us please, if we can make sure that we had ‘Jesus is Born.' So, we had them come out, they viewed our property, they viewed everything, and they gave us an absolute green light. We are so excited. And we're just ready to be a blessing to the city on this holiday in a year that has been so crazy; the message of the love of Jesus can just come in and just truly bring us hope, and just give us a passion for 2021,” Bloomfield said.

There are two nights that you can choose from. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the church will hold a special outdoor service for its congregation.