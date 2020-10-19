Skip to Content
Military Matters: GySgt. Jonathon Bradley

GySgt. Jonathon Bradley

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - GySgt. Bradley is the Operations Chief for MAG-13. His duties include the preparation of operation plans and orders, training directives, and preparing operations and aviation safety reports.

GySgt. Bradley joined the Marine Corps to keep in the family tradition, following in his father’s footsteps.

His favorite part of the Marine Corps is mentoring young Marines and seeing them obtain a successful future.

GySgt Bradley has been deployed with VMFA-115 as well as VMFA-121.

