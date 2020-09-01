Pet Talk: Meet Zeus!

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - For this week's 'Pet Talk' we are still looking for a home for this awesome 8-year-old German Shepard.

Now Zeus is a high-energy pet that will be the perfect companion for anyone that lives a a very active lifestyle. Hikes up to Telegraph Pass, evening or morning runs along the canals or simply just a nice toss in the grass at one of the local parks is the perfect activity to keep dogs like Zeus in shape and active.

German Shepards are generally considered dogkind's finest, all-purpose worker. Shepards are large, agile, muscular dogs of noble character and high intelligence.

These pets are meant to be kept active, so he would be best in a home that is very active and has space for him to remain active.

Zeus is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma, for more on this pet or to see all other pets that are up for adoption you can visit www.HSOYuma.com.