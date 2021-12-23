

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

Highest paying jobs in San Diego for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Canva

#50. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $62,450 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($80,010)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($71,030)

– Job description: Operate equipment used for applying concrete, asphalt, or other materials to road beds, parking lots, or airport runways and taxiways or for tamping gravel, dirt, or other materials. Includes concrete and asphalt paving machine operators, form tampers, tamping machine operators, and stone spreader operators.



Pixabay

#49. Meter readers, utilities

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $62,630 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

– Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.



Kot500 // Shutterstock

#48. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $62,690 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.



welcomia // Shutterstock

#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $62,820 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#46. Electricians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $62,860 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#45. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $63,910 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.



4 PM production // Shutterstock

#44. Flight attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,930 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,150

– Employment: 116,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($72,460)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($64,930)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($63,830)

– Job description: Monitor safety of the aircraft cabin. Provide services to airline passengers, explain safety information, serve food and beverages, and respond to emergency incidents.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Lodging managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,990 (#61 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#42. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,100 (#37 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 13,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.



Nagy-Bagoly Arpad // Shutterstock

#41. Insulation workers, mechanical

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,250 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,690)

— Syracuse, NY ($90,050)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,980)

– Job description: Apply insulating materials to pipes or ductwork, or other mechanical systems in order to help control and maintain temperature.

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#40. Sheet metal workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,140 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.



Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#39. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,440 (#97 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 12,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#38. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,510 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.



Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#37. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,630 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.



Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock

#36. Airfield operations specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,750 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.

John Leung // Shutterstock

#35. Brickmasons and blockmasons

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,950 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.



Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#34. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,340 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.



Unsplash

#33. Structural iron and steel workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,580 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.



Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#32. Advertising sales agents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,870 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Insurance sales agents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,030 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#30. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,330 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#29. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,750 (#219 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



Jat306 // Shutterstock

#28. Millwrights

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,400 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#27. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,480 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



Canva

#26. Construction and building inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,510 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#25. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,770 (#105 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,450 (#78 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 10,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



Canva

#23. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,740 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#22. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,920 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#21. Property, real estate, and community association managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,960 (#61 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

Bigflick // Shutterstock

#20. Correctional officers and jailers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,070 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.



NancyS // Shutterstock

#19. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,170 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,500)

– Job description: Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards, and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions.



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#18. Real estate brokers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,360 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



Skycolors // Shutterstock

#17. Commercial pilots

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,320 (#95 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



Canva

#16. Glaziers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,720 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#15. Power plant operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,870 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.



kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#14. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $82,320 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



sculpies // Shutterstock

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,430 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 6,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



Canva

#12. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,830 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.



Canva

#11. Transportation inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,090 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

Pixabay

#10. Gambling managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,400 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,440

– Employment: 3,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($102,700)

— Reno, NV ($102,190)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($101,990)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate gambling operations in a casino. May formulate house rules.



Unsplash

#9. Crane and tower operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,250 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#8. Postmasters and mail superintendents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,630 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#7. Chefs and head cooks

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,210 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.



Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#6. Gas plant operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,230 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,790 (#117 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



Prath // Shutterstock

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,900 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#3. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,900 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#2. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,870 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



Canva

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,580 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

