Most expensive homes for sale in San Diego

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in San Diego, California, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in San Diego below:

#10. 310 Dunemere Dr, La Jolla ($13,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 2,848 square feet; $4,880 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 8410 Whale Watch Way, La Jolla ($13,950,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,500 square feet; $1,641 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 7455 Hillside Dr, La Jolla ($14,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 9,200 square feet; $1,619 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 6691 Duck Pond Ln, San Diego ($15,995,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 15,264 square feet; $1,047 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 7447 Hillside Dr, La Jolla ($16,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,175 square feet; $2,067 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 7505 Hillside Dr, La Jolla ($16,950,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 10,285 square feet; $1,648 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 6089 La Jolla Scenic Dr S, La Jolla ($17,450,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 13,532 square feet; $1,289 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 303 Vista De La Playa, La Jolla ($22,500,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,098 square feet; $4,413 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 1410 Inspiration Dr, La Jolla ($26,000,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 11,404 square feet; $2,279 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 308 Vista De La Playa, La Jolla ($28,000,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,300 square feet; $2,718 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

