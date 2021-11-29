

DPPed// Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Phoenix

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Miami in 2014-2018: 759 (#39 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Phoenix to Miami: 962 (#31 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 203 to Miami



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#49. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 781 (#15 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Migration from Phoenix to Urban Honolulu: 816 (#35 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 35 to Urban Honolulu



Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Provo in 2014-2018: 819 (#5 most common destination from Provo)

– Migration from Phoenix to Provo: 2,067 (#16 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,248 to Provo



Famartin // Wikicommons

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 846 (#22 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Phoenix to Baltimore: 456 (#56 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 390 to Phoenix



Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#46. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from El Paso in 2014-2018: 852 (#9 most common destination from El Paso)

– Migration from Phoenix to El Paso: 675 (#41 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 177 to Phoenix



Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#45. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Tampa in 2014-2018: 869 (#24 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from Phoenix to Tampa: 714 (#39 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 155 to Phoenix



Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#44. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 904 (#4 most common destination from Fort Collins)

– Migration from Phoenix to Fort Collins: 337 (#67 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 567 to Phoenix



Pixabay

#43. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 904 (#13 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Phoenix to San Antonio: 1,641 (#19 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 737 to San Antonio



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Boston in 2014-2018: 908 (#33 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Phoenix to Boston: 665 (#42 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 243 to Phoenix



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Columbus in 2014-2018: 920 (#14 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from Phoenix to Columbus: 387 (#63 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 533 to Phoenix



Canva

#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 961 (#13 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Migration from Phoenix to Cleveland: 239 (#87 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 722 to Phoenix



Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#39. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Spokane in 2014-2018: 992 (#2 most common destination from Spokane)

– Migration from Phoenix to Spokane: 898 (#32 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 94 to Phoenix



Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 1,002 (#8 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from Phoenix to Colorado Springs: 588 (#46 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 414 to Phoenix



Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#37. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,078 (#21 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Phoenix to Orlando: 525 (#52 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 553 to Phoenix



CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 1,107 (#4 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Migration from Phoenix to Oxnard: 245 (#85 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 862 to Phoenix



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#35. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,184 (#12 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Phoenix to Kansas City: 1,234 (#25 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 50 to Kansas City



Wikimedia

#34. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 1,249 (#5 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from Phoenix to Oklahoma City: 836 (#33 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 413 to Phoenix



Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Ogden in 2014-2018: 1,260 (#4 most common destination from Ogden)

– Migration from Phoenix to Ogden: 692 (#40 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 568 to Phoenix



Pixabay

#32. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,266 (#13 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Phoenix to Austin: 1,446 (#23 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 180 to Austin



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,304 (#9 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from Phoenix to Indianapolis: 465 (#55 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 839 to Phoenix



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,332 (#5 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Migration from Phoenix to Bakersfield: 741 (#37 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 591 to Phoenix



Pixabay

#29. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,397 (#13 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from Phoenix to Sacramento: 1,172 (#28 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 225 to Phoenix



Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#28. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,543 (#14 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from Phoenix to San Jose: 1,214 (#27 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 329 to Phoenix



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,686 (#7 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from Phoenix to St. Louis: 549 (#50 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,137 to Phoenix



GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#26. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 1,711 (#2 most common destination from Sierra Vista)

– Migration from Phoenix to Sierra Vista: 2,628 (#13 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 917 to Sierra Vista



Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,750 (#26 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Phoenix to Atlanta: 1,363 (#24 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 387 to Phoenix



Max Pixel

#24. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 1,888 (#5 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Migration from Phoenix to Milwaukee: 468 (#54 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,420 to Phoenix



f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,901 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Phoenix to Philadelphia: 812 (#36 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,089 to Phoenix



skeeze // Pixabay

#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#15 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Phoenix to Houston: 1,554 (#22 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 348 to Phoenix



Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 1,981 (#3 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Phoenix to Salt Lake City: 1,224 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 757 to Phoenix



Ken L. // Flickr

#20. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Yuma in 2014-2018: 2,075 (#1 most common destination from Yuma)

– Migration from Phoenix to Yuma: 1,648 (#18 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 427 to Phoenix



Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Washington in 2014-2018: 2,126 (#29 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Phoenix to Washington: 1,639 (#20 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 487 to Phoenix



InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#18. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 2,141 (#1 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)

– Migration from Phoenix to Lake Havasu City: 2,146 (#15 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 5 to Lake Havasu City



PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#17. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Detroit in 2014-2018: 2,265 (#9 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Phoenix to Detroit: 1,093 (#29 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,172 to Phoenix



M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 2,441 (#1 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from Phoenix to Albuquerque: 1,044 (#30 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,397 to Phoenix



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,463 (#18 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Phoenix to Dallas: 3,188 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 725 to Dallas



Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#14. Prescott, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Prescott in 2014-2018: 2,770 (#1 most common destination from Prescott)

– Migration from Phoenix to Prescott: 5,508 (#3 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 2,738 to Prescott



randy andy // Shutterstock

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 2,785 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Phoenix to Las Vegas: 2,742 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 43 to Phoenix



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,898 (#17 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Phoenix to San Francisco: 1,794 (#17 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,104 to Phoenix



Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#11. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 3,648 (#3 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Phoenix to Minneapolis: 1,583 (#21 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 2,065 to Phoenix



f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Denver in 2014-2018: 4,073 (#5 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Phoenix to Denver: 2,997 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,076 to Phoenix



Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#9. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Flagstaff in 2014-2018: 4,079 (#1 most common destination from Flagstaff)

– Migration from Phoenix to Flagstaff: 6,004 (#2 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,925 to Flagstaff



King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from New York in 2014-2018: 4,391 (#27 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Phoenix to New York: 2,690 (#12 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,701 to Phoenix



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Riverside in 2014-2018: 4,877 (#4 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Phoenix to Riverside: 3,235 (#6 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,642 to Phoenix



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Portland in 2014-2018: 4,919 (#3 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Phoenix to Portland: 3,134 (#8 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,785 to Phoenix



Public Domain

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Seattle in 2014-2018: 5,145 (#5 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Phoenix to Seattle: 4,569 (#5 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 576 to Phoenix



SD Dirk // Flickr

#4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from San Diego in 2014-2018: 5,638 (#4 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Phoenix to San Diego: 2,976 (#10 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 2,662 to Phoenix



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Chicago in 2014-2018: 7,675 (#2 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Phoenix to Chicago: 2,587 (#14 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 5,088 to Phoenix



Zereshk // Wikimedia

#2. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Tucson in 2014-2018: 11,571 (#1 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from Phoenix to Tucson: 10,696 (#1 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 875 to Phoenix



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 13,605 (#5 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Phoenix to Los Angeles: 5,037 (#4 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 8,568 to Phoenix