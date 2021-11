Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in Phoenix

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Phoenix on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Phoenix, Arizona.

Petfinder

Meiko

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Purriwinkle

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Siamese

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Gus

– Gender: Male

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Lincoln

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Butter Bean

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Finn

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

CeCe

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Tobii

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Figaro

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Ari

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zaro

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Luka

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Spade

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Crocadilly

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Sally

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Oriental Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chloe

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Sophie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Lars

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Cinders

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

BENJAMIN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TARA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Manx

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

SHADOW

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

TINKERBELL

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Libra

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

smudge ( Do not e-mail)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smokey (Do not e-mail)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Russian Blue

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Spyder

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

CHRISTINE (COURTESY POST)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Tabby

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Frank

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

KEOMO

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

