

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Most expensive homes for sale in Phoenix

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Phoenix, Arizona, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Phoenix below:

#10. 4836 E Camelhead Dr, Phoenix ($6,000,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,652 square feet; $1,289 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 10019 N 57th St, Paradise Valley ($6,000,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 6,402 square feet; $937 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 6617 N 31st Pl, Phoenix ($6,000,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 9,853 square feet; $608 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 6850 N 39th Pl, Paradise Valley ($6,995,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,965 square feet; $1,004 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 6836 N 36th St, Phoenix ($7,950,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,095 square feet; $2,568 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 42 E Biltmore Est, Phoenix ($8,900,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 11,697 square feet; $760 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 4415 N Arcadia Ln, Phoenix ($8,995,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 14 bathrooms; 12,748 square feet; $705 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 28 Biltmore Est, Phoenix ($9,850,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,634 square feet; $1,022 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 7140 N 40th St, Paradise Valley ($9,988,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,132 square feet; $1,228 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 6025 E Cholla Ln, Paradise Valley ($11,999,888)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,991 square feet; $1,334 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

